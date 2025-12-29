7 Splashiest Trump Attacks by Marjorie Taylor Greene in Blockbuster NY Times Feature

In a sweeping profile published Monday by The New York Times, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) insists she has not abandoned MAGA, despite having been expelled from President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Far from recanting America First, Greene portrays her rupture with Trump as the result of mounting disillusionment driven by his refusal to tolerate dissent, his fury over the Jeffrey Epstein files, and what she describes as a corrosive political culture that ultimately turned on her.

Based on several interviews and correspondence, the piece presents Greene not as a convert to moderation but as a chastened insider reframing her rebellion through faith, pointing to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial as a pivotal moment that forced to confront the “toxic” habits she once embraced, even as her core views remain largely intact.

What emerges is not a redemption arc but a factional autopsy of MAGA’s enforcement mechanisms, Trump’s zero-sum loyalty tests, and the power dynamics Greene claims snapped into focus once she stepped out of line.

Here are the sharpest takeaways:

1. Greene Says Trump’s Christian ‘Faith’ is Performative — and Empty

Greene’s break begins not with policy, but faith. She told the Times a moment at Kirk’s memorial permanently changed how she viewed Trump.

After Kirk’s widow forgave her husband’s alleged assassin, Trump took to the stage to reflect that the late conservative activist”did not hate his opponents” and “wanted the best for them” only to then add: “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them.”

Greene claimed she recoiled at the remark: “That was absolutely the worst statement.”

“It just shows where his heart is,” she told the Times. “And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

2. Greene Claims Trump Privately Admitted He Wanted to Protect his ‘Friends’ from Any Epstein Revelations

Greene insisted her fiercest clash with Trump wasn’t over policy but over forcing the release of documents tied to Epstein.

“It was Epstein. Epstein was everything,” she said bluntly.

The congresswoman recounted how the president called to scream at her after she stood alongside Epstein victims at a Capitol Hill press conference demanding transparency. She said she put him on speaker and everyone in the office complex could hear.

Later in a text she claims he confessed why he was enraged at her: “My friends will get hurt.”

3. Greene Blames Trump for Training GOP on ‘Toxic’ Politics

Greene framed her break as a reckoning with “confrontational” tactics she once embraced. She blamed Trump for training Republicans to treat politics as endless conflict.

“Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong,” she said. “You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that.”

She continued: “After Charlie [Kirk] died, I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.”

4. Greene Warns Trump has a ‘Woman Problem’

The congresswoman gave her husband, Real America’s Voice chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn, a blunt diagnosis of Trump’s attacks on female reporters in the press corps. The president lashed out at several reporters in November.

Despite one “amiable” interaction that seemed to counter the trend, she told Glenn the president was playing nice “because he knows he has a woman problem.”

5. Greene Feared Being ‘Murdered’ After Trump Branded Her a ‘Traitor’

When Trump dropped his endorsement of her on Nov. 17 and called her a “traitor” Greene and her husband were in shock.

“Traitors are put in prison or put to death,” she said she told her husband at the time. “That’s what he just called me.”

The Republican recounted thinking: “Am I going to get murdered, or one of my kids, because he’s calling me a traitor?”

6. Greene Contrasts Trump with JD Vance’s Response to Her Death Threats

One day after the “traitor” post Greene allegedly received a bomb threat and a chilling message about her son.

She then reached out to people in the administration, and even contacted Vice President JD Vance.

Her assessment of Vance is pointedly human: “He was very sympathetic and kind.”

One White House official showed the Times Greene’s texts from that time, fuming that no one would condemn the comment: “None of you even gives a sh*t.”

7. Greene Says GOP Leaders Tried to Put her Back in her ‘Box’

Greene described the Republican leaders’ reaction to her post-Trump attack media appearances, including a sit down on ABC’s The View and on Real Time with Bill Maher.

“All of a sudden, I’m in places that you’re not supposed to be,” she said.

She mocked their alleged scorn and fury with a mocking impression as deliberately sexist: “Little MTG, you get back in your little [expletive] box in the kitchen and shut up and cook us dinner and stay there.’”