Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Scorched Earth on Trump in Splashy NYT Feature — Claims ‘He Does Not Have Any Faith’ and Her Epstein Stand Was Last Straw

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went scorched earth on President Donald Trump in a New York Times profile on Monday, trashing the president’s claim to a Christian faith and singling out her stand on the Epstein files as what sent him over the edge.

Greene, who spent years as a staunch Trump loyalist, recounted her break with the president to Times reporter Robert Draper, claiming that she was “naïve” for having been part of what she called a “toxic” political culture she said she found to be at odds with her Christian faith.

Having now found herself branded a “traitor” by the president and his most awkward Republican critic, Greene explained that her break with Trump sharpened after the September killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which she recalled as a pivotal moment.

Watching Kirk’s memorial service, Greene said she was struck by the contrast between the forgiveness of Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and Trump’s onstage remarks that, unlike Kirk, he chooses to “hate” his “opponent.”

“It just shows where his heart is,” she later texted Draper, adding: “It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

Greene told the Times the episode forced a reckoning with the brawler persona she said Trump had helped normalize and that she had participated in.

“Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong,” she said. “You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud.”

“After Charlie died,” Greene told Draper on another occasion. “I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.”

From Trump’s perspective, Greene insisted, the real rupture was her stand on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“It was Epstein. Epstein was everything,” she told the Times.

Greene pushed to force the release of investigative material, arguing it symbolised elite impunity: “Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims.”

The break gave way to wider criticism of what she believed was the divergence of Trump and congressional Republicans from America First policy making, which irked fellow Republican lawmakers and resulted in the president branding her a “traitor.”

“Am I going to get murdered, or one of my kids, because he’s calling me a traitor?” she said she asked herself after a pipe bomb threat and an anonymous email targeting her son.

Soon after she announced she would be retiring from Congress, yet throughout she insisted that she did not change — MAGA did.

“Everyone’s like, ‘She’s changed,’” Greene said to Draper. “I haven’t changed my views. But I’ve matured. I’ve developed depth.”

She added: “I’ve learned Washington, and I’ve come to understand the brokenness of the place. If none of us is learning lessons here and we can’t evolve and mature with our lessons, then what kind of people are we?”