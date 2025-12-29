Pam Bondi Confirms DOJ Prosecutors Are Probing Obama-Biden ‘Lawfare’ as ‘Criminal Conspiracy’

Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed that the Department of Justice is investigating “lawfare” under former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden that she believes amounts to an “ongoing criminal conspiracy.”

In an interview with conservative outlet Just The News, Bondi said she asked prosecutors to probe what she termed the “ongoing election-meddling conspiracy” that she claimed was used to persecute President Donald Trump and his supporters, while protecting Democrats.

FBI Director Kash Patel has long pushed the theory that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a “hoax,” and predicted earlier this year that the DOJ would get to the bottom of the Democrats’ “weaponization” of law enforcement, according to the report.

Editor-in-chief John Solomon wrote that charging defendants with “criminal conspiracy” nullifies the statute of limitations because the cases are ongoing, much like with organized crime cases.

“At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide,” Bondi said. “This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people.”

Bondi praised the DOJ and FBI for releasing “an unprecedented number of documents to Congress about government weaponization,” which Bondi claimed “laid the predicate for a conspiracy case.”

“This evidence illustrates that the FBI shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs, using legal process and operations that were excessive, instead of protecting Americans from public safety threats posed by an open border and violent crime,” Bondi said. “They went so far as to serve search warrants that their own Department and law enforcement officials believed were excessive.”

Bondi continued, “This Department of Justice takes government weaponization seriously. That means protecting civil liberties, preventing election interference, and holding bad actors accountable. No one is above the law, even if they think they are.”

According to the report, “a large part of the the probe is being done in Florida, where President Trump’s home was raided in 2022.”