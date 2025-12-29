Bill Maher Accuses MAGA Critics of Being Obsessed With Trump: It’s Their ‘Whole Personality!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bill Maher is tired of people who base their “whole personality” around hating President Donald Trump, with the veteran comic saying the obsession is getting a bit old after years and years.

Maher marveled at what he called the Trump “phenomenon” on his latest Club Random podcast on Monday. He told guest John Stamos that Trump is someone “we have never seen before,” where one guy dominates the national conversation for such a long stretch.

Stamos agreed.

“Every conversation, every dinner, every f*cking thing…” Stamos said quietly as Maher spoke.

The Real Time host then said he is over it. Maher said this fixation has been going on “for over a decade” and that he doesn’t have the energy or interest to have so many Trump-focused conversations.

“I do think you have to fight that. Like I say, if that’s your whole personality — is the first thing out of your mouth is, ‘What are we going to do about Donald Trump?’ I just can’t,” Maher said. “I can’t.”

Stamos chimed in that Maher “doesn’t have the answer” to that question. Maher agreed, and lamented “I can’t get away from these people.”

They got onto the topic when Stamos mentioned Maher’s much-publicized dinner with Trump at the White House earlier this year. Maher said it wouldn’t hurt the country to have guys like him talking to the president more — and that the president would likely welcome it.

“Maybe I’m the Trump Whisperer, but I think we would do a lot better to have more people like me talking to him,” Maher said.”He’s a guy from New Yawk, okay. He doesn’t want to be with a bunch of f*cking rednecks and simpletons, you know? Does he like ass-kissers? Yes he does.”

Maher has a framed piece of paper in his Club Random studio that has all the insults Trump has called him over the years. Those shots include calling Maher “stone-cold crazy” and “not a smart guy.” Trump signed the paper when Maher went to the White House in March; the comic said last month he would happily dine with the president again.

