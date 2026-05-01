’86 47’ Graffiti Found at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Graffiti reading “86 47” was found near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Friday, according to the Washington Examiner and a statement from the U.S. Park Police.

“Around 7:20 a.m. this morning, the U.S. Park Police was notified by the National Park Service of approximately 15-by-30-foot ‘86 47’ graffiti spray-painted in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” a spokesperson for the agency told the outlet.

“86” is common restaurant industry slang for something that needs to be removed or is out of stock, with some taking “86 47” to imply danger toward President Donald Trump, the 47th commander in chief.

National Park Police went on to call the vandalism “unacceptable,” adding that it “will not be tolerated on federal lands.”

The “affected area has been secured and covered while cleanup is arranged,” and “an active investigation is underway, and those responsible will be identified and held fully accountable,” the statement concluded.

The pool is currently under construction in an effort spearheaded by Trump and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

Last Friday on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Starting the final phase of Renovation that was supposed to cost 301 Million Dollars, and take three years, and was instead done, with the help of Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and his entire Department, and a much better final result – 2 Million Dollars in one week!”

In related news, on Tuesday, according to a newly released charging document, former FBI director James Comey was indicted in the Eastern District of North Carolina over a social media post showing seashells arranged to read the same phrase — “86 47.”

Prosecutors alleged the image constituted a threat to “take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon” Trump, arguing a reasonable viewer would interpret it as such. Comey was also charged with transmitting the alleged threat across state lines. The case marks his second indictment within a year.

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