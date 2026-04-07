‘A Brazen Pre-Admission of Genocide’: Longtime Trump Pal Piers Morgan Condemns President’s New Iran Threat

President Donald Trump’s longtime friend Piers Morgan described the president’s threat against Iran on Tuesday as a “brazen pre-admission of genocide,” after Trump warned, “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

“This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness,” reacted Morgan, after Trump posted his most shocking threat against Iran yet.

This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness. pic.twitter.com/8rbFEOQA3V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 7, 2026

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning, the president warned, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he continued. “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

A few days prior, on Easter Sunday, Trump claimed he would destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure in a day of “Hell” on Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” he wrote. “Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Last month, retired U.S. Army General and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Wesley Clark, warned that any such attacks on civilian infrastructure to “put pressure on the government by harming the civilian population” would be a “war crime.”

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