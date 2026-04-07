Iranian officials have urged young citizens to form human chains around the country’s power plants ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night deadline to unleash “hell” on the Islamic Republic, according to a report.

Alireza Rahimi, identified as the secretary of the Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents by Iran’s state TV and the Associated Press, spoke out in a video message asked for “all young people, athletes, artists, students, and university students, and their professors” to link up and form the chains around power plants, in a video statement on Tuesday.

The order came two days after the president threatened to lay waste to the regime’s power plants and bridges in an eye-opening social media post if his demand for a deal was not met by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump declared. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Trump backed up his rhetoric in a press conference on Monday, adding a threat that the country “could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

But the commander in chief saved his most dire warning for Tuesday morning, when he posted, “A whole civilization will die tonight” on his Truth Social account.

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