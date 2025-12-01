‘A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Words’: The Internet Reacts to Laura Loomer Getting a Desk at the Pentagon
The internet is abuzz over far-right activist Laura Loomer’s latest victory lap.
Amid significant changes to the Pentagon’s press policy — which Lamothe and most of his peers refused to agree to — Loomer has been granted not only a credential to roam and cover the Department of Defense’s headquarters, but a desk there as well.
“The Washington Post @washingtonpost and Dan Lamothe @DanLamothe used to occupy this desk inside the Pentagon Press room,” declared Loomer in a triumphant post on X. “Now it’s mine!”
As one might expect, the reaction to the news was mixed.
“A farce in one act,” mused Ishaan Tharoor, also of the Post.
Meanwhile, Catturd giddily suggested that “This is going to trigger so many people.”
Lamothe himself, with no small amount of snark, wished Loomer well before making fun of her and others claiming to have conquered his old desk.
But wait, there’s more:
