‘They Lie for a Living’: Jeffries Rages At WH Claim About Pete Hegseth’s Involvement In Second Boat Strike

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D) reacted to the White House claiming Adm. Frank M. Bradley, at the authorization of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, gave the order to strike an alleged drug-smuggling boat a second time.

The Trump administration has been rocked by a Washington Post report detailing Hegseth’s order to kill everyone on board an alleged drug-running boat, which resulted in a second strike on survivors.

“The White House is denying that Secretary Hegseth had anything to do with the double-tap strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats in the Caribbean. A, do you believe that? And B, if he or any other administration officials are found to have been culpable for any war crimes, do you think that Democrats will take any sort of punitive legislative action against them?” Jeffries was asked during his Monday presser on Capitol Hill.

“The White House is lying, but that’s no surprise, because they lie for a living, and the American people know it. It’s my understanding that Pete Hegseth, the so-called Secretary of Defense, was absolutely involved. I think he may have even recently acknowledged that because the facts are incapable of being disputed,” Jeffries replied, adding:

And so the question in front of us—and I believe there will be bipartisan investigations in both the House and in the Senate—is in order to determine whether war crimes were committed, and whether U.S. law or international law or both were violated. It’s already been crystal clear that Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in American history. I called for him to be terminated months ago when the Signal Gate scandal first broke out. Everybody on Capitol Hill knows he should have never been confirmed. It’s a shame. It’s because these Senate Republicans, just like House Republicans, are nothing more than puppets for Donald Trump’s extreme policies. That’s why they put Pete Hegseth into that position when they knew he was woefully unqualified. And now we have real evidence that extrajudicial killings are taking place. That’s a stain on America’s leadership in the free world, which is why our international standing is plummeting. And of course, the standing of the Republican Party is a complete and total disaster here in the United States of America.

