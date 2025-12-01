National Guardsman Fighting For His Life After Shooting Shows ‘Positive’ Signs of Recovery

West Virginia National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, has shown “positive” signs of recovery following the pre-Thanksgiving shooting in Washington, D.C., according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R).

Wolfe has been hospitalized since he and 20-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were ambushed last Wednesday while on patrol near the White House. Beckstrom died as a result of her injuries.

Morrisey gave an update on Wolfe’s condition from Charleston, WV, on Monday.

“What I will say is that Andrew remains in serious condition,” Morrisey began.

He continued:

We did have some positive news that we were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a thumbs up, and he did respond. And we were told that he also wiggled his toes. So, we take that as a positive sign. I’m not here to speculate, but I will say one thing that Melody, the mom, has been so positive a force and she’s been asking people across the country to pray for her son, and those prayers are working.

Morrisey said that he ordered the state’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Beckstrom.

“There are many vigils that are going on around West Virginia right now,” Morrisey said. “I had a chance to attend one in Martinsburg in honor of Andrew, and go down to Webster County on Saturday night. It was a really very touching vigil. People were talking so eloquently about Sarah, who by all accounts is an amazing woman who lifted up people around [her] with a smile.”

Morrisey did not give details on Beckstrom’s funeral, adding that “the most important thing for me is to ensure that the family’s wishes are kept.”

NBC Washington reported that more than 300 West Virginia National Guard members were deployed in August as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime and illegal immigration. Some 170 troops, including Wolfe and Beckstrom, volunteered to extend their deployment until the end of the year.

A 29-year-old Afghan refugee with ties to the CIA was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, as well as three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro added a first-degree murder charge after the death of Beckstrom.

