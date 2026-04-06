‘A Pilot Reborn’: Hegseth Draws Easter Parallel Between Rescued Airman and the Resurrection of Jesus

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth drew an Easter parallel between the rescue of a downed fighter pilot, and the resurrection of Jesus Christ during a press conference Monday.

Hegseth joined President Donald Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine to speak about the massive operation to rescue the missing airman who evaded capture in Iran after his fighter jet was shot down Friday.

“The Iranians are still asking themselves right now, how did the Americans do this?” Hegseth said.

“One downed airmen evaded capture for more than a day, scaling, rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy. When he was finally able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple. And it was powerful. He sent a message: God is good,” Hegseth said before delving into his Easter allegory.

In that moment of isolation and danger, his faith and fighting spirit shone through. You see, shot down on a Friday. Good Friday. Hidden in a cave, a crevice, all of Saturday. And rescued on Sunday. Flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday. A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for, a nation rejoicing. God is good. Despite incoming fire and unforgiving conditions, air troops brought every American home. No American lives were lost, and we leave no man behind. And that is not luck. It’s the result of unmatched training, superior technology, and unbreakable warrior ethos and sheer American grit.

Hegseth has drawn scrutiny from some critics for the frequency with which he has employed religious rhetoric, and the manner in which he has done so. At his first prayer session during the Iran war, Hegseth prayed for violence against America’s enemies.

“Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation. Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy,” Hegseth said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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