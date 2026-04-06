Reporter Asks Trump: ‘Do You Believe God Supports the United States’s Actions in This War?’

A reporter asked President Donald Trump during a press conference at the White House on Monday, “Do you believe God supports the United States’s actions in this war?”

Trump cut the reporter off midway through her question, saying he absolutely believe God is on America’s side against Iran.

“I do, because God is good,” Trump answered. “God is good, and God wants to see people taken care of.”

He continued, “God doesn’t like what’s happening. I don’t like what’s happening. Everyone says I enjoy it — I don’t enjoy this…. I don’t like seeing people killed.”

Trump’s answer came a moment after the same reporter referenced him saying “Glory be to GOD!” in a Truth Social post where he threatened Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz — or face his wrath.

“Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” Trump said in the Saturday post.

Trump followed that up by telling Iran on Sunday to “open the f*ckin” Strait of Hormuz or else he would start bombing the country’s power plants and bridges. The president has given Iran a deadline of Tuesday night to follow his orders.

He reiterated that threat during his press conference on Monday, saying Iran “could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

Trump also said the U.S. has intercepted messages from inside Iran that show Iranians are so fed up with the country’s theocratic regime that they are begging the U.S. to keep striking.

“We’ve had numerous intercepts — ‘Please keep bombing’ — bombs that are dropping near their homes. ‘Please keep bombing. Do it.’ And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding,” Trump said. “And [when] we’re not hitting those areas they’re saying, ‘Please come back come back, come back!’”

The president said Iran’s theocratic regime has been especially terrible to women and took pleasure in having snipers kill women at protests earlier this year.

Watch above CNN.

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