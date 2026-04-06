Trump Pressed On Whether Or Not Iran War Is Winding Down: ‘Can’t Tell You, I Don’t Know’

Nandita Bose, Reuters’s White House correspondent, asked President Donald Trump on Monday during a marathon press conference whether or not the Iran war is winding down, as the president had previously suggested.

“Your messaging on the war has moved from ‘the war is coming to an end’ to ‘we’re going to be bombing Iran back to the Stone Ages,’ and we’ve heard a range of those kinds of messages. So which is it — are you winding this down, or are you escalating it?” Bose asked.

“I can’t tell you. I don’t know. I can’t. It depends on what they do. This is a critical period. They have a period of — well, till tomorrow at eight o’clock. I gave them an extension,” Trump replied, adding:

They asked for an extension of seven days, right? I said, “Steve, give them ten days.” Ten days is up actually today. So I gave them eleven, I guess, indirectly. I thought it was inappropriate the day after Easter. I want to be a nice person. They have till tomorrow. Now, we’ll see what happens. I can tell you they’re negotiating — we think in good faith. We’re going to find out. We’re getting the help of some incredible countries that want this to be ended, because it affects them also. A lot of people are affected by this. But we’re giving them till tomorrow, 8 o’clock Eastern time. And after that, they’re going to have no bridges. They’re going to have no power plants. Stone Ages, yeah. Stone Ages.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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