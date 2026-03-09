Alleged Teen Terrorist Flashes ISIS Salute After Being Charged For Throwing Explosive Device in NYC

Suspected terrorist Emir Balat was captured on camera flashing an ISIS salute on Monday, right around the time he and another accomplice were charged with multiple crimes for throwing explosive devices at anti-Islam protesters in New York City last weekend.

The shackled 18-year-old Balat was seen pointing his index finger upward in his salute to ISIS on Monday.

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton reported Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi were inspired by ISIS and that Balat wrote on a piece of paper he had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State, according to the criminal complaint. The Fox broadcast showed Balat making his ISIS gesture while being ushered around by law enforcement.

The New York Times reported Balat said he and Kayumi “wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing,” according to the criminal complaint. Balat complained the Boston bombing only caused three deaths, the complaint said.

Cotton reported both men are facing several charges, including: attempted provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction ,transportation of explosive materials, and interstate transportation and receipt of explosives, and unlawful possession of explosive devices.

Balat and Kayumi are accused of throwing what were initially called “ignited devices” that were filled with screws and bolts at protesters on Saturday afternoon. They targeted protesters who were taking part in a “Stop the Islamic Takover of New York City” demonstration that was organized by far right-wing influencer Jake Lang. That protest was met with a counterprotest called “Run the Nazis out of New York City.”

The dueling protests took place in front of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence.

Balat was seen in a clip recorded by one of the pro-Muslim protesters jumping and throwing his explosive device after shouting “Allahu Akbar!” Both explosive devices that were thrown on Saturday did not detonate.

The criminal complaint on Monday said one of the devices “tested positive for TATP, a highly volatile material used in numerous terrorist attacks over the last decade,” according to The Times.

Both men are due in federal court on Monday.

