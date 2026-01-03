‘Already Blaming the Jews’: Candace Owens Roasted for Denouncing ‘Zionists’ Over Maduro Arrest

Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens is being roasted online over her quick effort to blame a familiar boogeyman for the United States’ capture of erstwhile Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“Venezuela has been ‘liberated’ like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were ‘liberated,'” wrote Owens in a quote-tweet of a video of Tucker Carlson defending Maduro and excoriating Jewish-American commentator Ben Shapiro.

“The CIA has staged another hostile takeover of a country at the behest of a globalist psychopaths. That’s it. That’s what is happening, always, everywhere,” she continued. “Zionists cheer every regime change. There has never been a single regime change that Zionists have not applauded because it means they get to steal land, oil and other resources. Hope this helps.”

Venezuela has been “liberated” like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were “liberated”. The CIA has staged another hostile takeover of a country at the behest of a globalist psychopaths. That’s it. That’s what is happening, always, everywhere. Zionists cheer every regime change.… https://t.co/F60ouK7qAr — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 3, 2026

Few were surprised by Owens’s commentary.

“That was quick, already blaming the Jews,” observed Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov.

That was quick, already blaming the Jews https://t.co/xj4svmH921 — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) January 3, 2026

“This is both profoundly stupid and deliberately slanderous. Candace retweets an accusation that

@benshapiro supports pornography and other degeneracy. This is objectively false, as evidenced by his entire broadcasting career and his book The Porn Generation to boot. Candace is a liar, and she is bearing false witness. Note it,” replied Jonathon Van Maren. “Second, anyone who wants to understand what is going on in the world should understand that Owens is a vacuous one trick pony. No matter what happens in the world, she defaults to the only thing her mind appears capable of producing: Zionists! Psychopaths! This doesn’t even rise to the level of commentary. She is a mouth attached to an angry, antisemitic id.”

“She knows very little, and doesn’t know what she doesn’t know,” he added.

This is both profoundly stupid and deliberately slanderous. Candace retweets an accusation that @benshapiro supports pornography and other degeneracy. This is objectively false, as evidenced by his entire broadcasting career and his book The Porn Generation to boot. Candace is a… https://t.co/1sVNFhxwLB — Jonathon Van Maren (@JVanMaren) January 3, 2026

“This is going to be both really annoying and really funny,” predicted James Lindsay.

This is going to be both really annoying and really funny. https://t.co/78aAgQpg4b — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) January 3, 2026

And there was much more where that came from.

Typical response from Candace Owens. This is what an account that depends on ragebait to make money looks like. Every global event she must monetize, it’s simple incentives. Hence her opinions really mean nothing. https://t.co/xxrV0OXfHE — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) January 3, 2026

Wow, so the “Zionists” were behind the fucking epic US special forces raid to regime change a third world commie dictator? Wow, based Zionists! https://t.co/Li77vG4HPM — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 3, 2026

Who is the “globalist psychopath” here? Donald Trump? https://t.co/79Ahl4uabo — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 3, 2026

Holy cow this is stupid. Profoundly stupid. https://t.co/LGB5R3osaG — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) January 3, 2026

Winston Churchill (who Candace Owens despises) said, "a fanatic is one who can't change his mind and won't change the subject". Owens is an Israel fanatic. She can't look at anything without seeing Jews, Jews, Jews. I can only imagine her doing an ink blot test.#kook https://t.co/c6BDIDMzOb — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 3, 2026

And yeah, it’s the Jews. She’s such an idiot. https://t.co/iQd2qm4wju — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2026

Beyond parody. Everyone who promotes Dugin and owns his books saying the exact same shit. Bad day to be a communist sympathizer. https://t.co/SgdUpwn9Cs — Jared Howe (@Jaredhowe) January 3, 2026

“Zionists cheer every regime change.”

Oh Candace

When all you have is Jew hate

Every victory looks like Zionism https://t.co/KD9LawO69w — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 3, 2026

— —