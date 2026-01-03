‘Already Blaming the Jews’: Candace Owens Roasted for Denouncing ‘Zionists’ Over Maduro Arrest
Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens is being roasted online over her quick effort to blame a familiar boogeyman for the United States’ capture of erstwhile Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.
“Venezuela has been ‘liberated’ like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were ‘liberated,'” wrote Owens in a quote-tweet of a video of Tucker Carlson defending Maduro and excoriating Jewish-American commentator Ben Shapiro.
“The CIA has staged another hostile takeover of a country at the behest of a globalist psychopaths. That’s it. That’s what is happening, always, everywhere,” she continued. “Zionists cheer every regime change. There has never been a single regime change that Zionists have not applauded because it means they get to steal land, oil and other resources. Hope this helps.”
Few were surprised by Owens’s commentary.
“That was quick, already blaming the Jews,” observed Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov.
“This is both profoundly stupid and deliberately slanderous. Candace retweets an accusation that
@benshapiro supports pornography and other degeneracy. This is objectively false, as evidenced by his entire broadcasting career and his book The Porn Generation to boot. Candace is a liar, and she is bearing false witness. Note it,” replied Jonathon Van Maren. “Second, anyone who wants to understand what is going on in the world should understand that Owens is a vacuous one trick pony. No matter what happens in the world, she defaults to the only thing her mind appears capable of producing: Zionists! Psychopaths! This doesn’t even rise to the level of commentary. She is a mouth attached to an angry, antisemitic id.”
“She knows very little, and doesn’t know what she doesn’t know,” he added.
“This is going to be both really annoying and really funny,” predicted James Lindsay.
And there was much more where that came from.
