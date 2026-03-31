President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about rising gas prices, insisting they’ll be dropping “very soon” once the Iran war wraps up.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on Tuesday after signing an executive order cracking down on mail-in voting, and when confronted about the sharp rise in gas prices since the strikes against Iran were launched, the president insisted the U.S. will be leaving Iran “very soon.”

According to AAA, the national average for gas is around $4. One month ago, it was below $3. The country hasn’t faced a $4 average for gas since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Trump argued that even though Americans are paying more for gas, they’re also feeling “safer” because of his strikes against Iran. He also insisted the war will be wrapped up in a matter of weeks as critics have questioned the timeline claims from him and others in the administration.

He also insisted that had he not launched the strikes against Iran, the country would have obtained and used a nuclear weapon by now.

“We have a madman that wants a nuclear weapon, and if we did not knock him out B-52 bomber, we would have a nuclear weapons right now. It would have been used before this, before today. And you may not be standing there asking that question, okay?” he said.

The president said:

All I have to do is leave Iran, and we’ll be doing that very soon. And they’ll come tumbling down. And stock prices were up today almost to a record because they know two things. Number one, we have a safe country. We had to take a little detour because we had a madman named [Ali] Khamenei who sadly is no longer with us. And we had regime change already. We’ve knocked out one regime, then we knocked out the second regime. Now we have a group of people that’s very different. They’re much more reasonable, I think much more, much less radicalized. We’ve had regime change. We’re dealing with people that are much more rational. And it’s very, it’s amazing what we’ve done. We had to make a little detour. So when the stock market broke all records just a few weeks ago, when it hit 50,000 on the Dow, 7,000 and the S&P, I said to the American people, it’s time that we have to make a little detour, because we have a madman that wants a nuclear weapon, and if we did not knock him out B-52 bomber, we would have a nuclear weapons right now. It would have been used before this, before today. And you may not be standing there asking that question, okay?

Watch above via CSPAN.

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