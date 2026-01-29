Alex Pretti’s Past Does Not Justify the Government Killing Him

The emergence of new video showing a prior encounter between Alex Pretti and federal agents has prompted a coordinated effort by prominent conservative voices to reinterpret his death.

Republican communications adviser Steve Guest circulated the clip and declared that “Pretti was not a peaceful protester.” National Review editor Rich Lowry pointed to the video as evidence of agitation and lawlessness. Megyn Kelly described Pretti as having “stalked, harassed and terrorized” officers and said “it cost him his life.” Conservative podcaster Tim Pool labeled him a “known violent extremist.”

The throughline in these reactions is unmistakable. The video is treated less as context than as vindication. The emphasis carries a note of near-glee, as if the footage confirms that the killing was earned rather than explained.

There is something indecent about scouring a dead man’s record for reasons he deserved his death at the hands of federal officials using excessive force. But the purpose is less about understanding a complex dynamic, and more about granting permission—a retroactive license for what the state already did.

Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents using unnecessary and fatal force while peacefully observing and documenting government action in Minneapolis. That fact remains central to any serious understanding of his death. It stands independently of footage from 11 days earlier. It stands independently of his temperament or political beliefs.

A freeze frame from the video of his death spread rapidly, and the nation learned his name through violence. His life entered public consciousness without biography or dimension. Within hours, his name became shorthand in a debate that displaced careful examination of state conduct.

Lethal force operates under a narrow standard. It turns on immediacy and clear threat at the moment a life is taken. Prior encounters, emotional states, and political commitments sit outside that standard.

Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg captured this clearly. “I’ve seen people say this video matters because it shows he was killed for revenge — which I think is ridiculous. And I’ve seen people say this shows it means he had it coming — which I also think is ridiculous. Meanwhile, I’m not sure why it’s relevant either way to the events of last Saturday.” His point is straightforward. The earlier video depicts a different moment. It answers a different question.

The urgency to make it relevant reveals how quickly attention shifts when state violence appears indefensible on camera. Focus moves from official conduct to personal biography. Character becomes the terrain of argument. Accountability recedes.

That shift carries consequences.

If prior agitation can be used to rationalize deadly force, protest becomes a liability. If past encounters can excuse a killing, constitutional protections become conditional. If citizenship depends on temperament, the constraint on state power dissolves.

This matters in Minneapolis. Federal authorities have exerted extraordinary force in the city before, including during the federal response to the unrest following George Floyd’s murder and during aggressive immigration enforcement operations in residential neighborhoods. That history demands heightened scrutiny and adherence to clear standards governing the use of force.

I wrote earlier this week that Alex Pretti’s life should remind us what American citizenship looks like. I stand by that conclusion. The newly-surfaced video does not alter it. Accounts from patients, family members, and former colleagues describe a principled civil servant shaped by service and conscience. This column continues that assessment.

Pretti was a VA ICU nurse who cared for veterans at their most vulnerable. He was peacefully observing and documenting government action. He was exercising a constitutional right. He was killed by federal agents through a use of force that failed the standard required in a free society.

The effort to smear a dead man redirects attention toward personal worthiness rather than state responsibility.

A nation committed to liberty draws clear lines around when the government may take a life. Those lines matter only when they are applied consistently. Alex Pretti’s life showed what citizenship looks like when practiced with seriousness and restraint. His death asks whether those values still govern our judgment.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!