Anna Paulina Luna Makes Case For Kicking Eric Swalwell Out of Congress: ‘Wouldn’t Recommend’ Democrats ‘Protect This Kind of Garbage’

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is calling for the expulsion of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from Congress now that several former staffers have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Luna appeared on Fox News’s Saturday in America to announce she’ll be filing a motion next week to expel Swalwell from Congress.

“It is unacceptable for him to just index his run for governor in California but still sit in the House of Representatives,” Luna said. “Meanwhile, he was allegedly harassing and potentially raping his own staff.”

Luna said she believed there will soon be another motion to expel Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) for an alleged affair with a staffer who ended up taking her own life.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, this is about accountability for the American people. This should not be happening in the House of Representatives. It is unacceptable and, frankly, I don’t think they deserve taxpayer dollar paychecks while they’re going through all this,” Luna said.

Luna said she’s publicly calling for alleged victims of Swalwell to present evidence directly to her office.

“Shortly after they came forward with these allegations, [Swalwell’s] attorneys sent cease and desists. He then made that public video. And I do believe that unless they present that evidence to us directly, he’s going to try to use his money that he fundraised off his gubernatorial to try to fight them out in court,” Luna said, continuing:

Ultimately, I hate having to be to kind of the hall monitor of Congress, if you will, but it’s gotten really bad,” Luna continued. “I can also share that at the end of the month, Sheila McCormick, the Democrat that stole $5 million of FEMA funds, is going to be brought up on a motion to expel, so if she does not resign beforehand, we will expel her. But Eric has an option. I’m going to bring this vote next week. If Democrats want to protect this type of garbage, I wouldn’t recommend it, but they’re going to be put on the board for this. I’m tired of this, I’m not going to serve with these sexual deviants. That’s not what Congress is all about. And I think we need to focus on the business of the American people, and it doesn’t include this stuff.

Swalwell denied all allegations in a statement, saying, “These allegations are false” and “I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action.”

Watch the clip above via Saturday in America on Fox News.

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