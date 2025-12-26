Beaming Trump Really Wants You to See His ‘America 250’ Plane, One Day After Scorched Earth Christmas Screed

Like a kid eager to show off his favorite Christmas presents, President Donald Trump took to his social media account to reveal the design for an America 250 plane ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary next year.

Posting on Truth Social a day after a cryptic holiday screed on Christmas Day, the president shared a photo of himself grinning in the Oval Office. On his desk was a model plane emblazoned with the words “AMERICA FIRST” on the fuselage and “250” on the tail.

The photo struck a lighter tone from the previous day, when Trump shared a long anti-Democrat message on his platform:

Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.

The tirade concluded with, “Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump.”