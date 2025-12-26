South Park Writer Saw Trump’s Kennedy Center Name-Change Coming, So He Bought Multiple Web Domains to Troll Him

A prescient writer for the irreverent Comedy Central show South Park correctly predicted that President Donald Trump would slap his name on the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, so he bought up Trump-Kennedy Center web domains to troll the president.

Writer Toby Morton bought the “trumpkennedycenter.org” and “trumpkennedycenter.com” domains back in August and is now plotting how best to parody Trump’s vanity, according to The Washington Post.

“As soon as Trump began gutting the Kennedy Center board earlier this year, I thought, ‘Yep, that name’s going on the building,’” Morton told The Post.

Morton said that when a politician starts “blowing up in the news,” he snags the relevant domain name and begins building a parody site as a form of “political activism.”

Morton also owns NancyMace26.com, MTG2026.org, and ResignChuck.com, targeting Democratic Senate Minority Leader Rep. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Morton said there’s one domain opportunity that got away from him that he’ll “forever regret”: A domain having to do with CNN’s Jake Tapper before the release of the book he co-wrote, Original Sin, about former president Joe Biden’s decline.

Morton hasn’t revealed what he plans to do with the Trump-Kennedy Center domains, but he told WaPo “it’ll absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though.”

He added: “The Kennedy Center has always been a cultural institution meant to outlast any one administration or personality. It’s meant to honor culture, not ego. Once it was treated like personal branding, satire became unavoidable.”

South Park went hard at the Trump administration during the president’s second term, even portraying the president having a baby with Satan.

In a synopsis of the season finale written by Mediaite’s Zachary Leeman, “Satan was finally ready to give birth to his and Trump’s baby while the president was scheming, along with Vice President JD Vance — with whom he’s also having an affair on the show — to get Peter Thiel out of jail so he can help kill the antichrist baby.”