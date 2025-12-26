Charles Barkley Goes OFF on NFL for Competing With NBA on Christmas: ‘Pigs!’

Charles Barkley on Thursday called out the NFL for encroaching on the NBA’s territory by adding Christmas Day games to its calendar.

Thursday’s slate of NFL games continued the relatively new tradition of football on Christmas. Previously, Christmas in the sports world was largely associated with the NBA. The NFL, on the other hand, had sole control of Thanksgiving. A few years later, that was extended to Black Friday, as well.

That all changed a few years ago when the NFL decided to expand their holiday offerings. Surprising no one, the NFL has dominated the ratings since joining the NBA on Christmas.

Following Thursday’s NBA games, Barkley made it clear he didn’t appreciate the NFL taking over the holiday.

“I mean, it is tremendous because you got five games,” Barkley said. “There’s nobody else playing. You know, the NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourselves, but [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] and them pigs at the NFL always wanna hog every day of the week now.”

The comments drew laughter from the Inside the NBA desk, and Barkley wasn’t finished.

“I saw those guys yesterday on ESPN talk about it, and they’re right,” he continued. “Christmas is an NBA day! That is it!”

