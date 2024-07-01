Biden Ally Clyburn Chalks Up Debate Fumbles To Speech Issue: ‘All Of Us Know How Stutterers Operate’

Prominent Biden ally Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) chalked up President Joe Biden’s fumbles in his debate with former President Donald Trump to Biden’s lifelong struggle with stuttering.

President Biden has long been open about his lifelong struggle with stuttering and has been active in helping others who struggle with the disability.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Rep. Clyburn raised the issue as an explanation for the early debate stumbles that engendered panic and wall-to-wall coverage of calls for the president to drop out of the presidential race:

BASH: Yes. OK. Well, it was a debate agreed to by President Biden first, who proposed this debate. Should the president release his full medical records? Would that help? CLYBURN: Well, I think both of them should release it. The president is going to release his. When has Trump released records? He’s released a bunch of foolishness from two doctors, one of whom is serving in the Congress now and is being challenged with his performance while being a doctor in the White House once called his prescription the candy store. No, I think that everybody should be judged by the same rules. So I don’t know anything about either one of them’s records. But I know this. We know much more about Joe Biden’s health records than we know about Donald Trump. And nobody is asking for it. If anybody displays off-the-wall stuff — it was rather on display for us in that debate the other night. Joe Biden has a history of stuttering. He did that as a child. All of us know how stutterers operate. I went to school with one. So, when you have trouble getting out a word, that is what comes from stuttering. But when he expressed opinions, he was on the money with the opinions. He may not have gotten the word out, but the thoughts were great.

