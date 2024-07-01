Trump Hails Himself with ‘Complete and Total Modesty’ For ‘Disembowelment’ of Biden: ‘Many’ Have Called It ‘The Greatest Single Debate Performance’

Former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump began his week by offering a few theories to explain President Joe Biden’s poor performance in the debate between the two of them last week.

In post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that, “Only three things could have been the reason that Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of the United States, failed so badly at the debate on Thursday night.”

He continued:

THEY WERE: 1) “TRUMP WAS REALLY GREAT!” In all fairness, and I say in complete and total modesty, many, on both sides of the political spectrum, have said it was the greatest single debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates. Thank you! 2) CROOKED JOE “CHOKED” LIKE A DOG. 3) JOE IS A COGNITIVE MESS!

“It could be combinations of all three, but ask yourself this question, as a proud citizen of the United States of America (which no longer means a thing, to many, as millions of people flow into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted!), would you rather have a President who is a CHOKER, or a President who is a COGNITIVE MESS???” asked Trump. “Also, did my Debate Performance play a role in Joe’s total ‘disembowelment’ before the World? Our Fake Historians over at CNN & MSDNC would like to know???”

This rant followed another post putting Biden on blast over the weekend.

“Strange things happen in big time politics, and believe me, this is big time politics!” declared Trump. “During my debate on Thursday night with Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of our Country, and the person that is illegally, and strictly for political gain, trying to put me in jail, I watched a man, first hand, ‘CHOKE’ under tremendous pressure, the likes of which he has never seen before.”