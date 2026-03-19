‘Blame-It-on-the-Jews Chorus’: Karl Rove Roasts Tucker, Fuentes, Kelly and Candace

Legendary GOP operative Karl Rove put “the noisy podcasters” who oppose the ongoing U.S. operation in Iran on blast in a new Wall Street Journal column bearing the headline: “Trump Hasn’t Lost His Voters Over Iran.”

“Here at home, the U.S. and Israeli air assault has revealed a significant divide between MAGA voters and a small but influential group of MAGA media figures who claim to speak for them,” wrote Rove. “Tuesday’s resignation of Joe Kent as National Counterterrorism Center director will enthuse the blame-it-on-the-Jews chorus. Mr. Kent blamed the ‘pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby’ and a ‘misinformation campaign’ driven by the media and ‘Israeli officials’ for President Trump’s decision to demolish the Iranian threat. He also said the Israelis used the same tactic to ‘draw us into the disastrous Iraq war.'”

“Much of the criticism of Operation Epic Fury comes from the likes of the Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the Israel-obsessed podcasters Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, and the conspiracist Candace Owens. Do voters who identify themselves as MAGA Republicans share their opinions? Do they feel betrayed by the president?” he continued before answering his own question by laying out the results of a recent survey:

The survey first asked about approval of Mr. Trump’s “decision to authorize military action against Iran” for the goals of “(1) preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, (2) destroying Iran’s missile arsenal and production sites, (3) degrading Iran’s terrorist proxy networks and (4) annihilating the Iranian naval threat.” Approval was 84% among all respondents. It was 94% among MAGA conservatives, 84% among traditional conservatives, 80% among moderates and 74% among libertarians. The poll asked if Trump voters felt that eliminating “nearly 50 of Iran’s terrorist leaders, many of whom are responsible for American deaths in the past” had made the U.S. safer or less safe. Respondents broke 69% safer to 16% less safe. Among MAGA conservatives 83% said safer, among traditional conservatives 68%, moderate Republicans 66% and libertarians 50%.

The quartet named by Rove have all emerged as loud critics of Operation Epic Fury on the basis that it has been carried out to advance Israeli, rather than American interests. CNN’s Harry Enten has also stressed the fact that they do not appear to speak for any significant segment of the GOP coalition.

“Tucker Carlson be darned, this war is very popular among the GOP base,” observed Enten earlier this week.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!