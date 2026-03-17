CNN Data Guru Reports War in Iran ‘Tremendously Popular’ With Trump’s MAGA Base: ‘Tucker Carlson Be Darned’

Some right-wing media figures have bashed President Donald Trump’s war against Iran, but CNN data guru Harry Enten said don’t let them fool you into believing that’s how most Make America Great Again voters feel.

Enten on Tuesday morning reported the polling shows MAGA overwhelmingly backs Operation Epic Fury.

“Look at this! Nearly 9 in 10, 89% approve of the U.S. military action in Iran. That is the MAGA GOP base,” Enten said during a segment on CNN News Central. “Just 9% disapprove of it. This is tremendously popular among the Republican base.”

His data came from recent NBC and CNN polls.

“Tucker Carlson be darned, this war is very popular among the GOP base,” Enten added.

Enten was referring to Carlson criticizing the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime. Carlson branded the strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil” and said the war is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

He’s not the only media figure who backed Trump in 2024 who has ripped the war, though. Megyn Kelly called it “Israel’s War” and said pundits like Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro pushed for it.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States,” Kelly said a few days after the war started.

Former Trump appointee and model Carrie Prejean Boller similarly ranted MAGA is “dead” and that Trump “betrayed our country” for Israel during a Monday appearance on Piers Morgan’s shows.

That feeling may be shared by Marjorie Taylor Greene, but every major poll has shown MAGA supports the war. Just to point to a few examples, a Quinnipiac University poll last week showed 85% of Republicans support military action against Iran, and a YouGov-Economist poll found 91% of MAGA voters support the war. And then Enten added his report on Tuesday to back it up even more.

One person who is benefiting big from MAGA’s good feelings about the war? Marco Rubio. Enten showed the Secretary of State was given a 7% chance of being the next president on prediction market Kalshi about six months ago, but his odds have nearly quadrupled since then. Rubio leapfrogged Vice President JD Vance last week and now has a 27% chance on Kalshi of being the 2028 winner.

“Hello! Up like a rocket,” Enten said while looking at Rubio’s fresh odds.

Watch above via CNN.

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