Fox’s Trey Yingst Gives An Update On Trump’s Escalating War With Iran: ‘Not Anywhere Close to Over’

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst joined Fox & Friends on Thursday morning to give an update on the latest escalation in the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran and warned that the conflict won’t be over anytime soon.

Yingst gave an overview of some of the latest missile fire to hit Israel from Iran, showing some recent footage:

Some of this missile shrapnel is even raining down on Jerusalem’s Old City. You can see that earlier this week, there was a large piece of Iranian shrapnel that landed near the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Right now, all of the holy sites across Jerusalem remain closed. These are the Home Front Command guidelines to ensure that the population is safe. But again, you see this missile shrapnel there, just feet away from the church. Here’s what a police spokesperson had to say about the situation.

“The bottom line is we are seeing escalation across the region as the United States and Israel continue to strike the Iranian regime with airstrikes. Iran is striking back against regional Gulf countries and Israel,” Yingst concluded.

“Hey, Trey, does it seem to you—do we know who’s running the country? I know yesterday the new Supreme Leader put out a generic statement about retribution, but who’s in charge? Who do the Israelis think is in charge?” asked Brian Kilmeade.

“It’s a great question. We don’t know who is in charge of Iran right now. We’ve not yet seen any proof of life from Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran. Last night, through state media, he reportedly released a statement calling for the avenging of the death of Ali Larijani, a top official who was killed just about 48 hours ago,” replied Yingst, adding:

But we are seeing a concerted effort by the Israelis and the Americans to take out what remains of the leadership structure there—not just Larijani, but also yesterday we reported on the intelligence minister of Iran and also a top Basij commander. We expect these types of strikes to continue, but the Iranians are filling the shoes of these leaders. And they are still firing on a variety of different locations across the Middle East.

“Trey, we interviewed a lady yesterday, and she’s from Iran originally. She talked about the people who are still alive and the ones that have been taken out, and she told us—this is what she said she’s hearing from her friends and family in Iran—that possibly the new leader’s foot was blown off. He is heavily sedated, so he doesn’t even know that he’s the leader yet, and he possibly could be in Russia. There are reports that maybe Moscow—planes from Moscow came and got him, and he’s recovering there. Have you heard anything about this?” followed up Ainsley Earhardt.

“I have not. I can’t match that reporting, but we do know there are serious questions about who is in charge in Iran as this war continues. What we should note is the reality on the ground: that Iran still has the ability to launch missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf countries,” Yingst replied, adding:

I spoke with a senior Israeli military official a few days ago who indicated that incoming ballistic missile fire toward Israel is expected to last for a few more weeks. And so this is not anywhere close to over. Iran showed yesterday, by targeting the energy infrastructure in the Gulf, that they are willing to escalate this conflict and target countries that have not previously targeted them.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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