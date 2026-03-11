BOMBSHELL: Trump Accuser Got Payoff from Jeffrey Epstein Estate, Says Dem Lawmaker

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) dropped a bomb from the deposition of ex-Epstein accountant Richard Kahn, telling reporters that a President Donald Trump accuser “was given a settlement” by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

Khan was deposed behind closed doors on Tuesday, the latest new witness to be brought in amid the latest release of Epstein files documents, which include multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents — and some shocking claims that initially weren’t included.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor Brianna Keilar was taken aback by the revelations, telling her guest “that was something!”

CNN ANCHOR BRIANNA KEILAR: Happening now in the House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, testimony from Epstein’s longtime accountant Richard Kahn. He’s being deposed behind closed doors today. The House Oversight Chairman calls Kahn a, quote, “big witness.”. Lawmakers were expected to ask him, among other things, how Epstein accumulated his vast wealth and how he spent it. Moments ago, a member of the House committee said Kahn provided some new information about the system that enabled Epstein to commit his crimes. The congressman also saying this: REPRESENTATIVE SUHAS SUBRAMANYAM (D-VA): We can’t get into the details of everything that was said, but one of the things that we did learn was that there was another head of state that was mentioned as having financial transactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Not an American one. And then another person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. We did confirm that. CNN ANCHOR BRIANNA KEILAR: Now, law enforcement authorities have never accused Trump of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Khan’s attorney told CNN Khan never witnessed any abuse by Epstein, it was never told of any abuse. Khan has also denied allegations he was a facilitator in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Rep. Subramanyam made similar remarks on MS NOW a few minutes earlier:

Watch above via CNN News Central.

