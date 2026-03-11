Joe Rogan Ramps Up Criticism of Trump’s War on Iran: ‘That’s How You Start a World War III’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan criticized President Donald Trump for launching the war on Iran for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with Rogan saying Operation Epic Fury seems pointless because Iran hasn’t “done anything” to the United States. Rogan also warned the attacks could spur a third world war.

The podcast star shared his latest gripes with the Iran war on the newest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“The problem is from the outside, like the rest of the world, you look at this unnecessary aggression by the United States government, and then you tack on whatever propaganda they have already been spitting out about America for the last 20 or 30 years, and then this war with Iran gets really ugly,” Rogan said. “Because that’s how you start a World War III. You start a World War III by doing something that — other than people that wanted this forever — who else thinks that’s a good idea?”

He continued by saying, “Who else thinks it’s a good idea to just attack a country that isn’t doing anything. They haven’t done anything.” Iran is estimated to have killed more than 1,000 Americans since 1979 via its terrorist proxies.

Rogan then said he would like to have had more “proof” that Iran was developing nuclear weapons to justify the strikes.

His guests, Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin from the Triggernometry podcast, pushed back a bit. Kisin said Iran had more uranium “than you need” for reasons other than building a nuke.

“It shows that they’re at least ramping up their production,” Kisin added.

Rogan was unmoved by that argument.

“But that’s still not clear that justifies an invasion, when North Korea has nuclear weapons,” Rogan said. “It’s like, are we just trying to get to a point where they’re like North Korea? Who the f*ck is worried about North Korea? Zero people.”

Rogan also said earlier in the show that he didn’t get the sense the Trump administration had a plan following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28. He said it was way different than capturing Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela because Iran is run by religious fanatics.

“The idea you could just take the guy out and that’s a wrap — I mean it doesn’t seem well thought out, to be charitable,” he said.

Rogan’s criticism comes a day after he bashed Trump for his “insane” strikes on Iran. He also lamented that Trump had turned his back on his MAGA base by launching the war.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” Rogan said. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

Watch above via YouTube.

