Hannity Says Immigration Raids at Home Depot Are Not ‘A Good Idea’ 

Sean Hannity said federal agents should stop conducting raids at establishments such as Home Depot to round up undocumented immigrants.

Operations conducted by Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have taken center stage this month after agents from each agency fatally shot a U.S. citizen. Alex Pretti, 37, was shot and killed by Border Patrol on Saturday after agents removed his holstered firearm, which he had a permit to carry. After disarming him, agents shot him 10 times. Earlier this month, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot 37-year-old Renee Good three times as she drove away from agents.

The shootings came as the Trump administration ramped up deportation efforts in Minnesota and elsewhere across the country. Immigration agents have been seen raiding establishments where they suspect undocumented workers are employed or looking for work. That includes various Home Depot locations, where federal agents have rounded up day laborers looking for work.

On Monday’s edition of The Sean Hannity Show on Premiere Radio Networks, Hannity, who is also a Fox News host, criticized the Democratic Party’s immigration policies, but added that such raids are ill-advised:

Now, is ICE perfect? They’re not. Can they do a better job? They can. So I think that, you know, some of the optics at times, do I think that going into Home Depots and arresting people there is a good idea? I don’t. I don’t think that people that– if you’re working at a place, you’re not the immediate problem. Eventually, we’ll have to deal with those people that didn’t respect our laws, borders, and sovereignty. There’s gotta be a program where people get to come forward. I think they should then be given transportation home. They can get a check for, what, $2,000? And they can apply to come back in the country legally. We can vet them. We can do a health check on them and make sure they won’t be a financial burden on the American people. I think that’d be a more responsible, reasonable way to deal with that problem.

In a sign that the Trump administration believes immigration operations are going poorly, on Monday, it withdrew controversial Border Patrol official Greg Bovino and some of his agents from Minneapolis.

Listen above via WOR-AM.

