Minneapolis Mayor Says He Spoke With Trump and the President Agreed the ‘Situation Can’t Continue’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted on social media that he had spoken with President Donald Trump, pushed for the federal government to end its immigration crackdown in his city, and said that the president “agreed the present situation can’t continue.”

Frey has had a more prominent national profile this month amid the federal immigration crackdown and resulting protests in Minneapolis, especially after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and Border Patrol agents, respectively. He has loudly criticized the Trump administration on repeated occasions, exasperatedly declaring that ICE should “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis” after Good’s death. Meanwhile, Trump and other federal officials have continued to blame Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the unrest.

Minneapolis, along with the city of Saint Paul and the state of Minnesota, sued the Trump administration over the immigration crackdown, calling it a “federal invasion of the Twin Cities.”

Monday evening, Frey posted several tweets describing his conversation with Trump, writing that he was pushing for the immigration crackdown to end and Trump had “agreed the present situation can’t continue.”

I spoke with President Trump today and appreciated the conversation. I expressed how much Minneapolis has benefited from our immigrant communities and was clear that my main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end. The president agreed the present situation can’t continue. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 26, 2026

Wrote Frey:

I spoke with President Trump today and appreciated the conversation. I expressed how much Minneapolis has benefited from our immigrant communities and was clear that my main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end. The president agreed the present situation can’t continue. Some federal agents will begin leaving the area tomorrow, and I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go. Minneapolis will continue to cooperate with state and federal law enforcement on real criminal investigations — but we will not participate in unconstitutional arrests of our neighbors or enforce federal immigration law. Violent criminals should be held accountable based on the crimes they commit, not based on where they are from. I will continue working with all levels of government to keep our communities safe, keep crime down, and put Minneapolis residents first. I plan to meet with Border Czar Tom Homan tomorrow to further discuss next steps.

Frey’s pinned tweet remains one he posted on Jan. 11, a few days after Good was shot, which said, “Today is a good day for ICE to get out of Minnesota.”

Today is a good day for ICE to get out of Minnesota. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 11, 2026

Trump also posted about the conversation, writing on his Truth Social account:

I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis. Lots of progress is being made! Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.

This article has been updated with additional information.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!