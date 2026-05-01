Trump Says He Wanted No Part of Dr. Oz’s Medicare Talk: ‘I Don’t Care… You Work Out the Details’

On Friday, during remarks to seniors at The Villages in Central Florida, President Donald Trump admitted that he wanted no part of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s chatter on Medicaid and Medicare on the flight over from D.C., saying he told Oz, “I don’t care… You work out the details.”

Interestingly enough, the speech was aimed towards senior citizens — who make up the largest portion of Medicare users — and was meant to highlight Trump’s “No Tax on Social Security” measure in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“We’re strongly protecting Social Security and Medicare, and we always will,” said Trump.

Regarding Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the president added he “knows more about Medicaid, Medicare, medical crap than any human being,” motioning for him to stand up in the audience to applause.

“It was the most boring trip I’ve ever made,” Trump said, referencing their Friday flight from Washington D.C. to Florida for the planned event at The Villages retirement community.

“He’s telling me about Medicare, Medicaid. All I wanna do is take care of you. I don’t care. I said, ‘You work out the details.’ But I did say, ‘Give them the max.’ That’s all I care about. Whatever the hell the max is,” the president concluded.

Calling Medicare and Medicaid “boring” in front of an audience of senior citizens wasn’t the only wild moment in Trump’s Friday speech.

He also brought another celebrity doctor and TV personality, Dr. Phil McGraw, up on stage — but not without reminding the crowd that he “thought I was sorta doing him a favor” by appearing on his show ahead of the 2024 presidential election: “I said, ‘I’m hotter than he is. Why the hell should I do his show?'”

You can watch the clip above via The White House on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!