BREAKING: Pam Bondi Subpoenaed By GOP-Led House Oversight Committee

Attorney General Pam Bondi received a subpoena on Wednesday after the Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted to call her in to testify about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which recent reports reveal are missing pages pertaining to President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

