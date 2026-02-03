Bret Baier Presses Kash Patel On Trump’s Would-Be Assassin: ‘I Feel Like We Haven’t Got The Whole Picture’

Fox News host Bret Baier pushed FBI Director Kash Patel over the lack of details his agency has released about the man who shot President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign.

Patel joined Tuesday’s Special Report to discuss the FBI’s role in a range of ongoing investigations. Baier played a clip from an interview he conducted with Patel last year, where he pressed the director on whether the public would get to learn more about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old Pennsylvania man who shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in 2024.

“We don’t feel that the American people have been given the information they need on that, and we’re digging through the files and getting a more robust picture of what happened,” Patel said in the clip.

Baier asked Patel if further details had surfaced.

Read their exchange below:

BAIER: So that was May 2025. I mean, I don’t think we, the public, have a more robust picture of that shooter. PATEL: Well, I think that’s an unfair supposition. We, the FBI, have put out all the information that we possibly and legally can, while protecting any ongoing matters that are unrelated to him. BAIER: But he’s dead. PATEL: Well, yes. He’s very much dead but at the same time, Bret, we at the FBI have to follow the parameters of our investigation and what the law allows us to release. BAIER: I get it. But, you know, where were the cell phones? Why don’t we know who he was talking to? You know, what exactly happened? I feel like we haven’t gotten the whole picture about Butler even now. PATEL: But here’s the thing, Bret. We can provide, and just an example here, we’ve provided 40,000 pages of documents to congress. That’s a 400% increase from the prior two directors. We will continue to provide this information with our partners on Capitol Hill when we’re legally able. It’s never going to be enough for everyone. It’s never going to be enough. But what we’re saying is, we’re not saying trust us, we’re saying we did an exhaustive search of that, we presented that information to the Department of Justice, and the decision was made on what to release. BAIER: Yeah but– ok. You said you’d, we’d put out everything we could. Do you think everything has been put out about TKTKT– the shooter, alleged shooter in Butler. PATEL: Everything. Whether it’s [Jeffrey] Epstein or Charlie Kirk or it’s this shooter in Butler, we always put out what the law permits us to put out.

