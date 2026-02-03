‘F*cking Gross’: Democrats and Journos Decry Trump’s Attack on Kaitlan Collins

Democratic representatives and prominent media figures rushed to decry President Donald Trump for comments he made about CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, with many claiming the president attacked Collins to dodge a question about Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump took questions in the Oval Office after signing legislation ending the partial government shutdown. When asked by Collins about survivors who were frustrated with many of the redactions in the DOJ’s release of files relating to Epstein, the president responded by claiming the country should “get on to something else” before turning to attack Collins herself.

“You are so bad, you know? You are the worst reporter. No wonder. CNN has no ratings because of people like you,” the president said. “You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

Instant outrage erupted from many in the political and media sphere who expressed anger not just at the president but also at others in the Oval Office who failed to defend Collins.

“I know we’re meant to be inured to it – but president savaging @kaitlancollins and saying she doesn’t smile and calls her a liar while asking about Epstein’s victims and he just goes on to other questions, and then whoever he calls on next … pretends it didn’t happen?” wrote Pod Save America co-host Jon Lovett. “Bunch of smiling politicians behind him, including Susan Collins. Never stops being f*cking gross.”

I know we're meant to be inured to it – but president savaging @kaitlancollins and saying she doesn't smile and calls her a liar while asking about Epstein's victims and he just goes on to other questions, and then whoever he calls on next … pretends it didn't happen? Bunch of… — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 3, 2026

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) similarly questioned how journalists present could “continue asking their question like nothing happened,” while Lovett’s Pod Save America colleague Dan Pfieffer called Trump’s response “truly unhinged.”

How does a journalist hear those disrespectful comments to one of their colleagues and then continue asking their question like nothing happened? https://t.co/5ikLE34c0L — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 3, 2026

A truly unhinged response https://t.co/QBhGEFDAqq — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 3, 2026

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) called out Trump for his treatment of Collins, claiming the president “would never respond to a male reporter” with a similar question.

“Trump would never respond to a male reporter with ‘Why don’t you smile more.’ I guess facing Epstein survivors and the truth was harder than answering @kaitlancollins’s question,” he wrote.

Trump would never respond to a male reporter with "Why don't you smile more.” I guess facing Epstein survivors and the truth was harder than answering @kaitlancollins’s question. https://t.co/skbUPDTahw — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) February 3, 2026

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson echoed the congressman’s sentiment, calling Trump a “disgrace.”

“How dare the Pres. of the US once again attacks a woman in the WH press corp — because

@kaitlancollins doesn’t smile when talking about #Epstein survivors? (And then she’s fake news & everything else.) You Mr. President are the disgrace for the way you treat other human beings,” she wrote.

How dare the Pres. of the US once again attacks a woman in the WH press corp — because @kaitlancollins doesn't smile when talking about #Epstein survivors? (And then she's fake news & everything else.) You Mr. President are the disgrace for the way you treat other human beings. — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) February 3, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

He seems totally not scared https://t.co/AbD93X1fhh — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 3, 2026

An old man telling a young woman to smile more. Yeah, sounds like old school sexist bullshit to me. @kaitlancollins, you are awesome. Keep up the great work. https://t.co/l0Nzic2j8D — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 4, 2026

This occurred in front of the only woman in Senate GOP leadership (Capito), the first GOP woman to lead the Approps Committee (Collins), and the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate (Britt) https://t.co/92kzMYctVN — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 3, 2026

He's running from these questions. Everyone should be asking him about the allegations in the Epstein files. https://t.co/9ifPS8pSrQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 3, 2026

Crazy that Trump is angrier at Kaitlan Collins for asking questions than he is at the wealthy men who abused kids with Epstein https://t.co/RF9bA64oJX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 4, 2026

Kaitlan also smiles a LOT. https://t.co/PbXkvb13eS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 3, 2026

only nice women who smile get to ask me about the sexual assault survivors I’m throwing under the bus https://t.co/YuHmjTDCuq — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 3, 2026

A reporter asks President Trump a question he doesn’t like – this one from @kaitlancollins – and instead of answering, he attacks her character. No moments of contrition for those harmed by Epstein. Instead, he has called the files a 'hoax' as survivors demand accountability. https://t.co/GEX9nw7poJ — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) February 3, 2026

He doesn’t give a damn about Epstein survivors. https://t.co/93ZPcTZtup — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 3, 2026

again, not a word from any of the other reporters in the room. https://t.co/5PpQ7424f7 — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) February 3, 2026

–

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!