Chris Christie Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ With GOP, Takes Swipe at ‘Vacant Human Being’ Lindsey Graham

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) had some pointed words about Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), stating that the senator typifies what is wrong with today’s GOP.

Christie, a former political adviser to President Donald Trump, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the 2016 and 2024 Republican presidential nominations, said the president’s hold on the Republican Party has left it morally adrift.

“I think anybody who follows politics right now can tell there are no principles left in my party,” Christie said during an interview at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government on Monday night. “And even for people who agree with some of the stuff the president is doing, if you’re really honest with yourself, you know it’s not based on principle. He wakes up every morning and tries to figure out what is the best thing for him to do in his self-interest that day, and that day only. And if it changes the next day, he’ll change.”

Christie then lambasted congressional Republicans for being Trump’s “lemmings” who are too scared to call out the president. In particular, the former governor put Graham on blast:

The best example of this right now in the 535 members of the United States Congress is Lindsey Graham. This is a man who only cares about his title. Nothing else. Absolutely nothing else. He is a vapid, vacant human being. And for him to say the things he has said about Donald Trump in the past, and all he wants to do is suck up and play another round of golf and pray that he gets the endorsement for the United States Senate. You know, lots of people in my party will say, “Oh, you know, it isn’t the way it used to be and people lack principles.” You gotta say the names. If you really want to be credible on this. And there’s a bunch of other ones I will probably say during this hour tonight. But Graham is the first one. And the reason is because a guy who is a hard-edged politician, but had some principles was John McCain. And John McCain mentored Lindsey Graham. He saw him as like a son. John McCain, I can guarantee you, is spinning in his grave watching Lindsey Graham suck up to Donald Trump. And so, I’m disgusted by what my party looks like in Washington.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!