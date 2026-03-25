Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Trump’s ‘Mail-in Cheating’ Line With Bill Cosby Jab: ‘Unbelievable!’

Jimmy Kimmel seized on a striking contradiction in President Donald Trump’s rhetoric this week, spotlighting the president’s attack on mail-in ballots as “cheating” before revealing the president cast one himself – and comparing him to convicted sex offender Bill Cosby.

Trump had doubled down on long-standing claims about election integrity at an event in Tennessee, declaring: “Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating,” and adding, “I call it mail-in cheating.” Within days, however, reports surfaced that the president voted by mail in a Florida special election, according to the Palm Beach County elections website, a striking move Kimmel couldn’t help but pounce on.

After rolling back the clip of Trump on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host took aim, referencing allegations of the president’s affair with Stormy Daniels: “That’s right. He prefers in-person cheating, preferably with a porn star shortly after his wife gives birth.”

The late-night host also targeted another repeated claim from Trump, that the U.S. stands alone in allowing mail-in voting.

Trump had said the U.S. is “the only country that does mail-in voting,” a statement Kimmel dismissed outright, citing global comparisons: “When is somebody going to step in and tell him that is not true? Thirty-four countries have mail-in voting.”

But it was the timing of Trump’s own ballot that drew the host’s sharpest jab.

“OK, so here’s where the real magic comes in,” Kimmel told his audience. “Guess what he did today? That’s right: He voted by mail today for the special election in Florida.”

Kimmel described the contradiction as “unbelievable,” as the president pushes for the SAVE America Act, which seeks major reform of voting laws, mandating in-person proof of citizenship to register to vote.

The host closed with a pointed comparison: “Donald Trump claiming he wants to protect election integrity is like Bill Cosby telling you he’ll watch your drink for you.”

Watch above via ABC.

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