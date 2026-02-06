CNN’s Abby Phillip Hits Scott Jennings With Receipt Over Trump and ‘Erasing’ History

CNN anchor Abby Phillip dropped a devastating receipt on CNN GOP analyst Scott Jennings when Jennings warned that someday there would be an effort to “erase” President Donald Trump from history.

Although Jennings is a reliable and loyal Trump defender now, he used to believe that Trump was an “authoritarian” and even called for his immediate removal from office amid the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot:

It’s a card that gets pulled on Jennings sporadically, when the conditions are right.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip dropped that receipt on Jennings during a discussion of Trump’s demand to have more things named after him.

Jennings defended the move on the basis that some future villain would try to “erase” Trump, which was provocation enough for Phillip and panelist Ashley Allison to reach into the file folder:

ABRAMS: Yes, about the fact that the president of the United States is demanding — if it’s true, if it’s not a joke, right, I would think it’s kind of embarrassing that he’s saying, well, all right, you know, I’ll do it, but you got to put my name on Penn Station. You got to put my — it’s like, come on, man. He’s almost got to be saying, are you serious? JENNINGS: You know full well that when he leaves office and when he is dead and gone, there’s going to be an industry of people dedicated to erasing him from American history — (CROSSTALKS) JENNINGS: And he who does not toot his own horn, shall not be tooted. I’m just saying. FOXX: I hope this is a man who does not fear from living his own horn, all right? PHILLIP: (INAUDIBLE) everyone here, because I think there’s like amnesia, you know? Four years ago when Donald Trump urged on an insurrection on the Capitol, there were many Republicans, one of them is sitting here at this table, who said that he should be prosecuted or impeached, or that he should never be near the White House again. So, you can’t erase that. That’s part of Trump’s legacy. He has to live with the consequences of his actions, the good and the bad. JENNINGS: See? This is what I’m talking about. PHILLIP: If there are Americans — hold on. If there are Americans who don’t want to honor that, that is a perfectly reasonable thing. And as Ashley said, if there are Americans who do, they can do it. But Trump using coercion to force his name onto a building — JENNINGS: This is typical Washington horse trading. ALLISON: No. But you were going to say — you were going to say, after Abby pointed out insurrection and the, and where you were on January 6th, until this day, you still stand, I believe, that he then won election again. But the reality is that, like you said, in 50 years, there will be people who continuously or history gets to determine how people look on him. And what doesn’t get to get a race is January 6th, just like his second term doesn’t get to be a race. And my spidey sense says that January 6th will be more prevailing than him on Penn Station.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

