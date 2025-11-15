CNN’s Scott Jennings Confronted On Past Trump Slam In Brawl That Goes ‘Fascist’ Fast

CNN GOP analyst Scott Jennings got into it with ex-Trump official Miles Taylor, who brought up a past criticism of President Donald Trump as he took the conversation to “F-word” territory.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, things got a little heated as guest anchor Kate Bolduan led a discussion on Trump’s roiling feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over the Epstein Files.

Taylor brought up Jennings’s past criticism of Trump as an “authoritarian,” then prompted Jennings to mutter “He’s not a fascist” in the ensuing fracas:

BOLDUAN: Is there an example of anyone beating Donald Trump at this game?

SCHNEIDER: Never. This is his game and he’s great at it, and she is barking up a tree that she says is going to fall on her really hard.

JENNINGS: You know, it’s interesting, he has some people who profess to be strong supporters who do oppose him more often than the people that you might not think are his strongest supporters. She’s one of them. Thomas Massie in Kentucky is another one. Rand Paul, my home state senator, he takes on Trump, although they professed to be Trump’s supporters in this case. I think he had the order out of order.

I trace all this back to his decision, the righteous decision to strike Iran. She was against it. So were some of the people who occupy that wing of the party. He defied them. And since that time, they all seem to be stridently picking at him on this issue or that. And then of course, everybody knows in Washington, Miles, you know, the fastest way to get in front of a television camera for a Republican is to come out and crap on Donald Trump.

And so that is what she is doing. That is what she is doing because she —

TAYLOR: I trace back further than that, Scott.

JENNINGS: — is mad over these issues and that’s what happened.

TAYLOR: Scott, I trace it further back than that. I trace it back to ten years ago when you said Donald Trump was an authoritarian. And you know what, Scott, I’ve got to hand it to you, that was a remarkable forecast. Because ten years later, I think you called it. Here’s Donald Trump today, the man with the heart and soul of a fascist showing us, he now has the bona fides–

JENNINGS: He’s not a fascist.

TAYLOR: –by tonight ordering investigations into American citizens (INAUDIBLE) members of his party.

(CROSSTALKS)

JENNINGS: Why are you so upset he is running the executive branch?

TAYLOR: For the same reasons you predicted he shouldn’t, for the same reasons, Scott, you said he violated his oath and he should never be back in that office.

JENNINGS: I happily voted for him.

TAYLOR: That’s why I’m upset for the man being in the Oval Office.

JENNINGS: I happily voted for him three times.

TAYLOR: I know that.

JENNINGS: The alternative was terrible.

TAYLOR: And a lot of your friends were shocked.

JENNINGS: Yes. Well, a lot of my friends would’ve been shocked at you trying to subvert the elected president of the United States, which you did.

TAYLOR: Well, and I proudly did. I proudly said —

(CROSSTALKS)

TAYLOR: Well, Scott, I would’ve loved to have seen you stand up.

JENNINGS: Good luck.