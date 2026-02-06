TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the alleged ransom letter from Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers contains a potential explosive detail.

Levin joined Hannity on Thursday night and discussed details of the letter sent to TMZ and turned over to authorities. Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show anchor Samantha Guthrie, was reported missing at the beginning of the month.

Police have yet to officially announce any leads, but they have disclosed that blood was found on the 84-year-old’s porch that was a match for Guthrie.

Levin told Hannity that the letter claimed Guthrie is “safe but scared” and aware of the demands being made.

He said:

I will say the letter begins — and again, we’re not sure that this is really written by the person who has Nancy — but I will say the letter begins by saying she is safe but scared. And they go on to say she knows exactly what the demand is. And so they are, you know, through us, telling the family — and obviously the Sheriff’s Department gave the family the letter we received — exactly what they’re demanding, and they’re saying that Nancy is aware of it. They are also saying, Sean, and I find this, you know, pretty interesting, when you look at what happened today, they’re saying that this will be their only communication and they are done communicating, negotiating, here’s the deal and that’s it. And, you know, as the clock ticks, I think that’s one of the reasons the FBI and other authorities have, you know, gotten desperate here because as far as we can tell, it’s impossible to trace the origin of this email.

Levin also shared the theory that he believes a detail in the alleged ransom letter suggests the person behind the kidnapping lives in or is very familiar with the Tucson area.

He explained:

There’s something very specific in there, and I’m sure the FBI keyed in on this a while ago, and it makes me think that whoever did this, whoever wrote this letter is in that Tucson area. And I think it’s one of the reasons, too, that they sent the same email to one of the local stations in Tucson, this person is familiar with the Tucson television market, and based on the way it’s written, I believe that this is somebody in that wide Tucson area, not in Tucson, could be in New Mexico. They could be in New Mexico now, but they are definitely familiar with Tucson.

Watch above via Fox News.

