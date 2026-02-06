Joe Scarborough Slams GOP’s ‘Pathetic’ Gymnastics to Defend ‘Self-Defeating’ Trump: ‘Why Are You So Stupid?’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough lambasted Republicans for making themselves “look pathetic” and destroying their own supporter base in critical midterm states with their continued defense of President Donald Trump’s “self-defeating” moves.

The host was set off at the top of the show by the administration’s “several” shifting explanations of why Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was present in Georgia for an FBI raid on the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center just outside of Atlanta on January 28.

Scarborough began by calling out Trump:

Seriously, are you guys kidding me? Tulsi Gabbard down in Georgia seizing voting – Are you really? Are you this stupid? Are you this stupid that you think you’re going to get away with it? Are you this stupid? Why are you so stupid? Why do you do things that hurt Republican candidates in the state of Georgia, hurt Republican candidates across the country, and are always overturned by judges?

The host called the move a “gift” to Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and the Democratic fight for the state.

He also took aim at reports that the president had demanded the renaming of Washington’s Dulles International Airport and New York’s Penn Station after himself as a precondition for unlocking federal funding for a long-delayed New York-New Jersey tunnel.

“Why don’t you just ask them to rename the New York Jets after you?” Scarborough quipped, arguing that Trump’s seizure of funds from the New Jersey project was only hurting voters “because you won’t rename, really, two of the worst infrastructure projects in America after me.”

He continued: “Again, all of this is so self-defeating. And if you don’t believe me, just look at the poll numbers.”

After input from co-hosts, Scarborough lit into Trump again for “attacking” Republican critics like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of “Christsplaining the Bible to the Pope because the Pope dared to actually quote Jesus’s words” in a spat over immigration.

All of this, he warned, is eroding the conservative and independent voter base that propelled the president to a second term:

Donald Trump’s coalition, the Republicans’ coalition is not crumbling from the edges, it’s crumbling from the center. He’s losing the independents. He’s losing, of course, Democrats that may have voted for him, he’s losing working Americans that voted for him in the past. And everything he’s doing is causing that collapse in the center to continue and drive his numbers and Republican numbers down.

He also slammed the president for a “racist post” on Truth Social, shared Thursday, depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife as apes, before rounding on Republicans for “not standing up to this open racism and bigotry”:

I mean, at this stage all you’re doing is hurting the Republican Party. All you’re doing is hurting your support in the center. All you’re doing is making sure Democrats have a great off-year election. All you’re doing is making yourself look pathetic, Republicans, for not standing up to this open racism and bigotry. Again, in normal times would end somebody’s political career that day. And every Republican in normal times would have come out and attacked this racism and this bigotry. But the thing is, they think Democrats are going to get angry. Now. Democrats just look at it and they’re staring at the Republicans going, ‘Really? You’re not going to say anything about this’ because this doesn’t own the libs, this destroys – just all of this stuff – destroys Republican support among the very voters they need to win elections.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!