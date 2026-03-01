President Donald Trump “completely ignored” questions from reporters about the military strikes against Iran after returning to the nation’s capital on Sunday night, according to CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes.

“He usually stops and talks to the press — he completely ignored us,” Holmes said at 8:14 p.m. ET. “Instead [he] stopped and admired some new statues that were being put into the Rose Garden. We hadn’t seen them before, they appeared to be the Founding Fathers, saying ‘Come look at them, they’re unbelievable.’ And then walked away.”

She was referring to statues of Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin that were installed outside the White House. You can see those statues below via CBS News associate producer Emma Nicholson:

President Trump stopped to inspect two new statues — which seem to be Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson — after returning from Mar-a-Lago tonight. “Unbelievable statues,” he told us. He did not answer shouted questions about Iran or the fallen U.S. service members. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/da5kN5r8PF — Emma Nicholson (@emmacnicholson) March 2, 2026

Holmes was a bit miffed Trump skipped out on answering questions from the press, one day after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; dozens of other top leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime were also eliminated.

“We were shouting questions,’ What is your message for the families of the service members who were killed? How long are we going to be in this conflict?'” Holmes said. “We have so little answers right now, we don’t what is going to happen next.”

Her TV hit came a few hours after Trump appeared on camera for the first time since Operation Epic Fury began.

Here is what Trump said about the three American troops and five others who were injured on Saturday:

As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization. They have waged war against civilization itself.

Trump also told The Daily Mail in an interview shortly before his video was posted that the mission against Iran will “take four weeks — or less.”

Watch above via CNN.

