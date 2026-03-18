Trump’s Deputy AG Talks Pizzagate and Conspiracy Theories in Lengthy Interview Focused Almost Entirely On Epstein

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sat for an hour long interview where he dismissed a wide range of conspiracy theories involving convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche joined Katie Miller, married to Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, on her podcast on Wednesday ahead of him and Attorney General Pam Bondi joining a closed door meeting to give lawmakers a briefing on Epstein.

In her interview with Blanche, Miller asked about a number of conspiracy theories, pressing Blanche on everything from whether there was an Epstein coverup, a connection to rapper P. Diddy, and Pizzagate.

“I do defend the work that that this department is doing today, right now, which is going after every single perpetrator anywhere. And if there’s a narrative that exists that we’re ignoring Epstein victims, that is false,” said Blanche, who formerly worked as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The DOJ and Trump have received backlash from critics over the handling of the Epstein case. Bondi and Blanche, on Wednesday, have insisted that all files related to Epstein have been released to the public, unless there was a legal reason for redaction.

Critics, however, have criticized the release and some redactions, including the pulling of allegations made against the president. Miller noted that many are outraged that no high-profile people connected to Epstein have been prosecuted or charged.

Epstein died in 2019 of an apparent suicide while facing sex trafficking charges. He had at one point or another been close associates with everyone from Trump to billionaire Bill Gates to former President Bill Clinton.

“All my favorite conspiracy theories involve Jeffrey Epstein,” Miller declared on her podcast.

It took only about a minute for her to dive headfirst into Epstein talk.

“The moms are desperate to know because they want to be protector of kids and they kind of feel like you’ve failed them thus far. Do you think you failed the kids?” Miller asked.

“I want to make sure people know that every day we fight for victims,” Blanche said.

The deputy attorney general dismissed theories that Epstein did not commit suicide and more.

“Did investigators check for any connection between Epstein and the Pizzagate controversy?” Miller asked at one point, referring to a conspiracy theory about people sex trafficking children through a Washington, D.C. pizzeria. Critics have also theorized that references to food in Epstein communications referred to people being trafficked.

“Well, the Pizzagate conspiracy theory has been debunked repeatedly by law enforcement, not by me, by law enforcement,” Blanche said.

He later added, “Do I believe that there’s any validity to the Pizzagate conspiracy? I do not.”

On the accusation that some files are being held back, Blanche insisted everything that can be made public has been.

“No they’re all public,” he said. “There’s a narrative that there’s 3 million pages that are being held back. They have nothing to do with Epstein. What we did to make sure we didn’t leave a single page out—we over-collected.

“How is it that the U.K. can do more on Prince Andrew than we can for any single one of these wealthy elite billionaires and people in government?” Miller also asked, referring to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being charged with misconduct in public office last month.

“Well, because you need provable evidence,” Blanche said. “And so what I can do as the deputy general is invite anybody with evidence to come to the FBI and tell us, which is what we’ve been screaming from the rooftops for a year.”

Blanche also defended his talks with Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate and once-girlfriend of Epstein who is now serving 20 years for sex trafficking. Blanche denied giving her preferential treatment and said any potential deal with the government to bring down Epstein associates would be up to her. Maxwell was transferred to a new prison after her talk with Blanche, fueling even more Epstein conspiracy theories about a coverup.

“Nobody had ever talked to her so imagine if I had never talked to her,” Blanche said.

He insisted the criticism would be “ten-fold” had he never met with her.

“We didn’t offer her anything, but we never do. What we did is we asked her questions,” Blanche said, adding there’s a chance of Maxwell “potentially getting a break” if she has information to provide that can lead to convictions.

Watch above via The Katie Miller Podcast.

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