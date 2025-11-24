Karoline Leavitt Vows Trump DOJ Will Appeal Comey Ruling: He Should ‘Pump The Brakes On His Victory Lap’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned former FBI Director James Comey Monday — shortly after a federal judge dismissed the Trump administration’s federal cases against him and New York Attorney General Letitia James — that he might not want to pop the champagne cork just yet.

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the charges brought by Lindsey Halligan, who was appointed prosecutor shortly after Donald Trump demanded the Department of Justice investigate his political foes.

The judge ruled that Halligan was not lawfully serving as the interim United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia when she brought the cases.

Comey was charged with lying to Congress, while James was charged with mortgage fraud. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Appearing on Fox News’s The Story Monday, Leavitt responded to a clip from Comey, in which expressed his gratitude by saying, “that the course ended the case against me which was a prosecution based on the level of incompetence. And a reflection of what the department of justice has become under Donald Trump. Which is heartbreaking.”

“Everybody knows that James Comey lied to Congress,” Leavitt said, after hearing the comments from the former FBI Director. “It’s as clear as day. And the judge took an unprecedented action to throw these cases out to shield James Comey and Letitia James of accountability based on a technical ruling.”

“And we believe the attorney in this case, Lindsay Halligan, is not only extremely qualified but she was, in fact, legally appointed. And I know the Department of Justice will be appealing this in very short order,” she said.

Halligan — who, many legal analysts say, made multiple jaw-dropping procedural errors during the case — had no prosecutorial experience when Trump assigned her to head up the U.S. Attorney’s office in Eastern Virginia. The first paragraph of Judge Currie’s order tossing the case made note of the fact that Halligan had “no prosecutorial experience.”:

Leavitt went on to offer some advice to Comey.

“Maybe James Comey should pump the brakes on his victory lap,” she said.

Watch the clip above via CNN.