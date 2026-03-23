‘Could I Have Taken Him?’ Trump Asks a Graceland Worker How He Would’ve Fared in a Fight With Elvis

President Donald Trump toured music legend Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion on Monday after wrapping up a roundtable discussion about the Memphis Safe Task Force initiative.

The task force is described as combining “aggressive federal intervention involving the National Guard and a host of federal agencies” with local law enforcement efforts, and “has crushed violent crime” in Memphis, a White House press release said.

During Trump’s tour, he was asked to sign a replica guitar of one used previously by the King.

“These are hard to sign, but that came out pretty good,” Trump said, holding up the guitar.

“Is that the first guitar you signed?” a Graceland staffer asked.

“Just about,” Trump answered. “Now, Biden couldn’t do that. You’d have to send it out to be signed,” Trump quipped.

One tour guide spoke of the original guitar that displayed a karate patch, saying, “Elvis had two 8th-degree black belts in karate. One was in kenpo,” she said.

“Was he really good, or was it just —” Trump began.

“Actually he was really good. He started practicing —”

“OK, could I have taken him in a fight?” Trump asked.

“I don’t know, you might,” the staffer said, with another adding, “I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win.”

“Yes, he probably would,” the first staffer agreed, as Trump laughed.

Another staffer said, “People make pilgrimages here from all around the world. Would you imagine someday in the very distant future, people making a similar pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago?”

“Well, I don’t know. It’s something I could never say, you know?” Trump answered. “That’s a special place, too.”

“He was just a good person with a complicated life,” Trump said of Elvis. “He’s the most famous person on the planet. Hmm. Let’s see? Who else would be more famous than Elvis? Nobody that I can think of,” Trump joked.

Watch the clip above via LiveNow from Fox.

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