‘Do You Know Who I Am?’ Don Lemon Stuns Oblivious Driver Who’s Playing His Show

The driver of a ride-hailing service was absolutely floored when he realized exactly who was in his back seat as he played The Don Lemon Show on his console.

The former CNN host posted the funny scene to Threads Sunday, writing, “I couldn’t have asked for a better moment this morning…”

On the video, the actual Don Lemon recorded the scene from the back seat, asking, “Can you turn that up? What are you watching?”

https://www.threads.com/@donlemonofficial/post/DSLORtPDzgX?xmt=AQF0qHoDwaeeKy5lqP65GZcPXS5MnO0vAE6C2w28gJbq2w

“Don Lemon,” the driver says,

“You’re watching The Don Lemon Show?”

“Mm-hmm,” the driver answers.

“Do you know who I am?” Lemon asks.

“Uh, no, actually,” the driver says while glancing in his rear-view window before turning around to face the back seat.

“Oh!” he exclaimed before both burst into laughter. “My man!” the driver said while clutching Lemon’s hand.

“You’re watching me! I swear I did not stage that,” Lemon said. “I was like, wait, I know that music. That’s amazing! You watch every day?”

“Every day. Twice a day,” the driver said while clapping his hands.

“What do you think?” Lemon asked.

“Well done, well done.”

Lemon launched his own podcast after losing his CNN hosting gig in 2023. At the time, Lemon said he learned about CNN’s decision from his agent, and it left him “stunned.”

Lemon’s exit after 17 years with the network, was preceded by several controversies, including comments about women’s “prime ages” and alleged confrontations with colleagues. He walked away with $24.5 million after CNN settled Lemon’s lawsuit.

Lemon’s controversial exchange about then-candidate Nikki Haley went down like this, according to a report in UInterview: