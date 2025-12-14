Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) slammed the idea of a two-state solution that would create a Palestinian state right next to Israel on Sunday, saying it would be an “absolute betrayal” that would lead to more Jews being slaughtered by radical Muslims.

Fetterman shared his thoughts on Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Batriromo on Fox News, hours after 11 people were killed at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia and dozens of others were injured.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Fetterman if he agreed with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who earlier on the program said officially recognizing a Palestinian state would only honor Hamas and put Jews in jeopardy.

“Absolutely. It’s an absolute betrayal for Israel and for the worldwide Jewish community,” Fetterman said, after Bartiromo asked if he agreed.

“Whether it’s France or Australia or any of these nations, our Western allies now calling for a two-state solution, when Hamas refuses to disarm and are actively trying to kill Jews — I can’t imagine why anybody would do that at this point,” Fetterman continued. “That is not the appropriate reward after 10/7.”

Fetterman, a moment earlier, said “Antisemitism is a worldwide scourge, and it’s constantly demonstrated to be deadly,” with the attack in Australia being the latest example.

Graham, during his appearance on Fox News on Sunday, also lambasted Western countries — including France, the United Kingdom, and Canada — for formally recognizing Palestine.

“To every western government who’s recognized a Palestinian state, you’re rewarding killing Jews. It’s the most irresponsible decision I can imagine,” Graham said. “What state are you recognizing? Is it control by Hamas? What are you recognizing here? When you kill Jews, you get a state? You’re going to get more killing of Jews. So I would urge the west to get tougher on radical Islam.”

Hamas, in its 1988 charter, called for killing Jews. Its charter was revised in 2017, aiming to “soften” its image and remove some of its anti-Jewish tenants, the BBC reported.

Watch Fetterman above.