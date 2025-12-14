Trump Vows ‘Truckloads’ of Evidence the 2020 Election Was ‘Rigged’ Is Coming Out

President Donald Trump said his administration has “truckloads” of evidence to show Democrats “rigged” the 2020 election on Sunday.

“We have all the ammunition, all the stuff, and you’ll see it come out,” Trump said. “It’s coming out in truckloads.”

The president made the remark while hosting a Christmas reception at the White House. Trump said the Democrats are “professionals at cheating,” especially when it comes to elections, and said that was obvious in 2020 when he lost as the incumbent to Joe Biden.

Trump said he made sure that was not the case in 2024, when he beat Kamala Harris — after Biden dropped out following a brutal debate performance.

“I said, ‘go out and vote! You gotta go out and vote and make it too big to rig,'” Trump recalled about his 2024 game plan.

The president, of course, has claimed a number of times the 2020 election was “rigged.”

He was indicted on multiple federal charges in 2023 over his push to overturn the 2020 results; that case — as well as another federal case tied to how he handled classified documents — was dropped after he Trump the 2024 election, due to longstanding Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Those probes were spearheaded by special counsel Jack Smith, who just announced he is launching a new law firm with several of his ex-DoJ colleagues.

Trump’s comments came after he started the event on a more somber note. The president acknowledged the victims of three deadly attacks — one in Australia, one at Brown University, and one in Syria — that happened over the weekend.

Trump said the shooting at Bondi Beach near Sydney, where 11 people were murdered and dozens of others were injured at a Hanukkah celebration, was a “purely antisemitic attack.”

He also shared his “deepest regards and respect” with the families of the two people killed at Brown University, and vowed “big damage” will be done to ISIS for the attack in Syria that killed three Americans.

