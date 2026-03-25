‘Do Your Homework!’ Democrat Rips Trump Official for Refusing to Say Whether Putin Is a ‘War Criminal’ in Fiery Hearing

Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) grilled Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno during a tense House hearing on Wednesday.

DiNanno appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Keating used his time to inform DiNanno he needs to do his “homework.” The lawmaker blasted the U.S. pulling back support in areas for Ukraine, which DiNanno denied was under his “purview.”

Keating accused DiNanno of lowering support for “mobile fire teams” and prosecutors targeting war crimes in Ukraine. The lawmaker became especially frustrated when DiNanno refused to give a “yes or no” answer on whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal.”

“You’re also cutting the support we have for the general prosecutor in Ukraine that’s prosecuting war crimes. Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal, sir?” he asked.

“That’s well outside of my purview,” DiNanno said.

“How about as an American?” Keating asked. “As an American person and a citizen… is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?”

“I understand that on both,” DiNanno said.

“No, yes or no,” Keating demanded.

“I’m not going to answer yes or no,” DiNanno said.

“You’re not going to answer yes or no. That’s quite an answer,” Keating noted.

“Yes,” DiNanno agreed.

“Yes! Not it’s yes now. It’s yes or no,” Keating said. “You can’t even [answer] a simple question like that.”

Keating again grew frustrated as he argued back and forth with DiNanno about whether these services to Ukraine fall under his “purview.”

“This is under your purview. You should be doing more,” Keating said.

“No, sir, it’s not,” DiNannon pushed back.

“Yes, it is, by the way. Funding the Prosecutor General’s Office is, by the — I know everything’s new to you. You have funds to help train and move forward with the prosecution and help the Prosecutor General in Ukraine,” Keating said.

“If there is a specific program that you feel or that you know —” DiNanno began.

“You funded a legal advisor in the office!” Keating said.

“I don’t know about any specifics,” DiNanno said.

“Well, then you should know about it, with all due respect,” Keating responded. “I’ve got eight seconds. Do your homework. Come back here. Let’s deal with this.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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