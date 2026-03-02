‘Why All the Secrecy?’ CNN Doctor Raises Questions Over WH Doc’s Explanation For Trump’s Rash

Two high-profile doctors questioned the official White House explanation for the worrisome rash that was visible on President Donald Trump’s neck during a Medal of Honor event Monday.

After journalists and social media users pointed out the red patch behind Trump’s right ear, CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang posted to X, “President Trump’s doctor passes along this note about the red area on Trump’s neck.”

Dr. Barbabella’s statement read, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House doctor. The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner posted to X, questioning why the White House didn’t provide a more thorough explanation.

“Preventative skin treatments (such as topical 5 flurouracil) are commonly used to prevent overt skin cancer in people with precancerous skin lesions,” Reiner wrote. “We don’t know what specific treatment the president is receiving, but why all the secrecy for something that is potentially easy to treat and very common in older people?”

MS NOW’s Dr. Vin Gupta concurred, writing, “The White House medical team didn’t know @POTUS got a CT scan. They claimed it was a MRI for weeks. Now instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse.”

Last summer, speculation about the president’s swollen ankles prompted the White House to state that Trump had been diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt chalked up the severe bruising on the president’s hand to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking, and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy,” adding, “the president remains in excellent health.”

