‘Embarrassingly Pathetic’: Bigoted Florida Republican James Fishback Laughed Out of the Room After Failing to Raise $1,000
James Fishback, the bigoted candidate running to be the next governor of Florida as a Republican, was the subject of widespread mockery on social media Tuesday after a fundraising report revealed that he had failed to raise $1,000 in the opening days of his campaign.
The report, which covers November 24 (the day he launched his campaign) through December 31 of last year, revealed that Fishback had raised only $950.
Florida Politics reported on three of Fishback’s big donors:
Campaign Treasurer and “Chief Strategy Officer” Alexander Munguia got the ball rolling by contributing a whopping $50.
Aaron Baker, a repeat candidate for U.S. Congress whom Fishback touted in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson as his preference over U.S. Rep. Randy Fine in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, chipped in $100.
Benjamin Salyers, a fireman from Palm Bay, led all donors with $500 contributed.
Despite the lack of support for his campaign — one recent survey suggested Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) boasts a 42-point lead over Fishback in the Republican primary — Fishback has attracted national attention for his praise of white supremacist Nick Fuentes and racist attacks on Donalds.
But on Tuesday, almost all of the discussion around Fishback revolved around his dismal fundraising report.
“Fishback’s financial disclosure would be embarrassingly pathetic for a small city commissioner’s race let alone FL Gov,” observed John Cardillo.
“James Fishback is running a grift,” submitted Ian Miles Cheong.
Emma Wright, Fishback’s campaign manager, tried to “debunk” the figure by citing the fact that he had held a fundraiser “last Friday.” But that occurred, as others pointed out, after the fundraising period that the report covered.
