‘Embarrassingly Pathetic’: Bigoted Florida Republican James Fishback Laughed Out of the Room After Failing to Raise $1,000

James Fishback, the bigoted candidate running to be the next governor of Florida as a Republican, was the subject of widespread mockery on social media Tuesday after a fundraising report revealed that he had failed to raise $1,000 in the opening days of his campaign.

The report, which covers November 24 (the day he launched his campaign) through December 31 of last year, revealed that Fishback had raised only $950.

Florida Politics reported on three of Fishback’s big donors:

Campaign Treasurer and “Chief Strategy Officer” Alexander Munguia got the ball rolling by contributing a whopping $50. Aaron Baker, a repeat candidate for U.S. Congress whom Fishback touted in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson as his preference over U.S. Rep. Randy Fine in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, chipped in $100. Benjamin Salyers, a fireman from Palm Bay, led all donors with $500 contributed.

Despite the lack of support for his campaign — one recent survey suggested Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) boasts a 42-point lead over Fishback in the Republican primary — Fishback has attracted national attention for his praise of white supremacist Nick Fuentes and racist attacks on Donalds.

But on Tuesday, almost all of the discussion around Fishback revolved around his dismal fundraising report.

“Fishback’s financial disclosure would be embarrassingly pathetic for a small city commissioner’s race let alone FL Gov,” observed John Cardillo.

Fishback’s financial disclosure would be embarrassingly pathetic for a small city commissioner’s race let alone FL Gov.. $950.36 monetary, $3462.00 in kind. Who’s paying the bills? An investigation is needed. Shame on everyone who elevated this con artist. pic.twitter.com/QSssN7bjIQ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 13, 2026

“James Fishback is running a grift,” submitted Ian Miles Cheong.

James Fishback is running a grift. — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 13, 2026

Emma Wright, Fishback’s campaign manager, tried to “debunk” the figure by citing the fact that he had held a fundraiser “last Friday.” But that occurred, as others pointed out, after the fundraising period that the report covered.

I’m the Campaign Manager for Fishback for Florida, and this is an absolute lie. We hosted our first fundraiser of the year last Friday at the Ritz Carlton, Singer Island and are on track to hit $250,000 in donations. https://t.co/JT9drNL0yH — Emma Wright (@emmawrightFL) January 13, 2026

Dear Emma,

If your first fundraiser for the year was last Friday, January 9th, then those donation receipts are for 2026. The report you are calling a lie is, as clearly stated for 2025 fundraising. I hope your math and reporting skills prove to be better than your reading… https://t.co/Kl0WynfDeJ — Alan Mosher (fka Grumpy Old Al) (@ConservativaPol) January 13, 2026

How dumb is the minnow working for Fishfuck? Campaign finance reports reflect what was raised through December 31, 2025, not what Fishsticks is "on track to hit?" https://t.co/8UxIjuUDPg — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) January 13, 2026

Kalshi’s Jaron Zhou just assumed that he had raised more.

Oh I thought this was a typo and Fishback raised $950k. Nope. Raised $950. https://t.co/49lMXChi0x — Jaron Zhou (@ZhouJaron) January 13, 2026

As had others.

Misread it as $950K. Turns out it is not even a thousand dollars. Fishback's main electoral issue was ending H-1B. It is such an important issue that Floridians donated a sum total of $950 to his campaign. https://t.co/FGcEAKmEy7 — Ram (@ramprasad_c) January 13, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

> Fishback

> $950 The groypers are NOT coming out in force https://t.co/1ZiNYgwSD7 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 13, 2026

Fishback exceeded expectations (by $950) https://t.co/uxud2E99ck — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) January 13, 2026

I always assumed @j_fishback was running a grift. I just also assumed he was…I dunno…*better* at it? Yikes. https://t.co/gEsn8vfQlG — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) January 13, 2026

The racist edgelord running for FL gov on a platform of abolishing property taxes and kicking corporate buyers out of the single-family housing market has raised $950 dollars. Sad. https://t.co/PEWobGBgPS — Christian Britschgi (@christianbrits) January 13, 2026

He's Groyping at straws it seems. https://t.co/oSljhhqEHF — Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) January 13, 2026

How is it even possible to have so little fundraising? You’d like he’d raise more by accident, at least. High school girls and Pakistani X users can’t donate, I guess. $0.00095 million. Wow. https://t.co/0EnZtKpOE1 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 13, 2026

More proof the internet is NOT real life. Complain all you want about not getting establishment megadonors, but Zohran Mamdani didn’t get them either and still raised the legal limit. There’s zero excuse for raising $950 during the first few months of your campaign. ZERO! https://t.co/DhKuqwOIrc — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) January 13, 2026

